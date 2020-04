BRIEF-Brown & Brown Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.54

April 27 (Reuters) - Brown & Brown Inc:

* BROWN & BROWN, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY REVENUES OF $698.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12.8%; AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.54

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 12.8 PERCENT TO $698.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.46 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - ADJUSTED INCREASED TO $0.51

* ANTICIPATES BORROWING APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION ON ITS EXISTING REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BY MAY 1

* WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS CUSTOMERS & OPERATIONS OVER COMING QUARTERS