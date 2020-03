March 10 (Reuters) - Brown & Brown Inc:

* BROWN & BROWN, INC. ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE LOAN PROTECTOR INSURANCE SERVICES

* BROWN & BROWN- LOAN PROTECTOR WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN CLEVELAND, OHIO, LED BY DENNIS SWIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)