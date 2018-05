May 1 (Reuters) - Brown & Brown Inc:

* ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE

* SPI’S HAWAII OPERATIONS WILL BECOME BROWN & BROWN’S PRIMARY RETAIL PRESENCE IN HAWAIIAN ISLANDS

* SPI’S HAWAII OPERATIONS WILL BE LED BY DEAN HIRAHARA AND MALCOLM TAJIRI

* SPI'S PACIFIC NORTHWEST OPERATIONS WILL MERGE WITH BROWN & BROWN'S EXISTING OFFICE IN SEATTLE, UNDER ALEX BOGAARD