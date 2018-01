Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brown & Brown Inc:

* BROWN & BROWN, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY REVENUES OF $474.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 9.4%, AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.32

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 9.4 PERCENT TO $474.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BROWN & BROWN - Q4 ‍NET INCOME WAS $187.5 MILLION, INCREASING $129.8 MILLION, OF WHICH $120.9 MILLION WAS DRIVEN BY IMPACT OF TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: