April 23 (Reuters) - Brown & Brown Inc:

* BROWN & BROWN, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY REVENUES OF $501.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 7.8%; DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.32; AND A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER SHARE

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: