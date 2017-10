Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brown-forman Corp:

* BROWN-FORMAN CORP - ‍ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL INVEST $45 MILLION IN BROWN-FORMAN COOPERAGE​

* BROWN-FORMAN - ‍NEW EQUIPMENT WILL NECESSITATE ELIMINATION OF 70 HOURLY POSITIONS ONCE FULLY IMPLEMENTED IN EARLY 2019