July 18 (Reuters) - BRP Inc:

* BRP announces preliminary results of substantial issuer bid

* BRP Inc - BRP offered to purchase for cancellation a number of its subordinate voting shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million

* BRP Inc - SIB expired at 11:59 p.m. (montreal time) yesterday, July 17, 2017

* BRP Inc - BRP expects to take up and pay for 8,599,505 shares at a price of $40.70 per share under SIB