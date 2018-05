May 23 (Reuters) - BRP Inc:

* BRP ANNOUNCES THE REFINANCING OF ITS CREDIT FACILITIES

* BRP INC - PRINCIPAL AMOUNT ADVANCED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY WAS INCREASED FROM US$789 MILLION TO US$900 MILLION

* BRP INC - MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED FROM C$475 MILLION TO C$575 MILLION

* BRP INC - MATURITY DATE FOR TERM LOAN WAS EXTENDED UNTIL 2025, MATURITY DATE FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED UNTIL 2023