March 13 (Reuters) - Brp Group Inc:

* BRP GROUP, INC. UPSIZES SENIOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $300 MILLION

* BRP GROUP - SUBSIDIARY AMENDED SENIOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, TO INCREASE COMMITTED LINE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $300 MILLION

* BRP GROUP INC - AS OF MARCH 13, HAVE OVER $280 MILLION IN CASH AND REVOLVER CAPACITY TO EXECUTE ON STRATEGIC PLAN