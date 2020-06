June 18 (Reuters) - BRP Group Inc:

* BRP GROUP, INC. UPSIZES SENIOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $400 MILLION

* BRP GROUP INC - MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVER REMAINS SEPT 23, 2024