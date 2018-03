March 21 (Reuters) - Brp Inc:

* BRP REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND RECORD FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE C$1.263 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$1.24 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.96

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ANNOUNCED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.08 DIVIDEND PAID IN PREVIOUS QUARTER​

* SEES ‍FY 2019 NORMALIZED EPS $2.70 TO $2.82 ​

* EXPECTING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $315M TO $330M IN FY19