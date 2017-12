Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brp Inc:

* BRP REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.75

* Q3 REVENUE C$1.241 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$1.14 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.94 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.05

* SEES FY2018 ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $240 MILLION TO $255 M​LN

* SEES FY2018 ‍TOTAL COMPANY REVENUES UP 6 PERCENT TO 8 PERCENT ​

* SEES FY2018 ‍NORMALIZED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE UP 15% TO 20% TO A RANGE OF $2.25 TO $2.35​