BRIEF-BRS International Discloses 9.81% Interest In NMC As Of Feb. 23

Feb 24 (Reuters) - BRS International:

* BRS - BR SHETTY, ADVISERS LEGALLY REVIEWING TO VERIFY TOTAL INTERESTS OF BR SHETTY, ASSOCIATED FAMILY MEMBERS, ASSOCIATED FAMILY HOLDING COS IN NMC

* BRS-PENDING VERIFICATION, PANEL AGREED INTERESTS HELD BY KHALEEFA BIN BUTTI, SAEED BIN BUTTI NOT NEEDED TO BE AGGREGATED WITH THOSE OF SHETTY GROUP

* BRS INTERNATIONAL DISCLOSES 9.81% INTEREST IN NMC AS OF FEB. 23

* BRS INTERNATIONAL - DISCLOSES NMC FOUNDER BR SHETTY ENTERED INTO FUNDED COLLAR TRANSACTION WITH GOLDMAN SACHS RELATED TO 7 MILLION NMC SHARES