BRIEF-BRT Apartments Corp Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property In Dallas

May 21 (Reuters) - BRT Apartments Corp:

* BRT APARTMENTS CORP. ACQUIRES 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT. WORTH, TEXAS

* BRT APARTMENTS CORP - AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MILLION

* BRT APARTMENTS CORP - $30.8 MILLION DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MILLION OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION

* BRT APARTMENTS CORP - MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023

* BRT APARTMENTS CORP - BRT CONTRIBUTED $7.3 MILLION OF EQUITY IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION AND ANTICIPATED IMPROVEMENTS TO PROPERTY