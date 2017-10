Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brt Apartments Corp:

* Says initiates a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share; announces renewal of a stock repurchase program

* Says ‍board of directors also renewed, for two years beginning October 1, 2017, company’s stock buyback plan​

* Says ‍board of directors also renewed, for two years beginning October 1, 2017, company's stock buyback plan​

* Says renewal authorizes company to repurchase up to $5 million of common stock