March 24 (Reuters) - Bruker Corp:

* BRUKER ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CE-IVD MARKED GENESIG® ASSAY KIT FOR THE DETECTION OF THE SARS-COV-2 VIRUS

* BRUKER - AGREEMENT WITH PRIMER DESIGN, PART OF NOVACYT GROUP, FOR BRUKER-HAIN DIAGNOSTICS DISTRIBUTION OF GENESIG COVID-19 DIAGNOSTICS KITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: