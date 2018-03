BRIEF-Bruker Corp Files For Non-Timely 10-K

March 2 (Reuters) - Bruker Corp:

* BRUKER CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* BRUKER CORP SAYS CO IS IN PROCESS OF ANALYZING TIMING OF CERTAIN SALES TRANSACTIONS WITHIN DIVISION IN 2014, 2015 AND 2016

* BRUKER CORP SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT COMPLETION OF REVIEW OF INFORMATION TO RESULT IN MATERIAL CHANGE TO CO’S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* BRUKER CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO FILE FORM 10-K NO LATER THAN FIFTEENTH CALENDAR DAY FOLLOWING THE PRESCRIBED DUE DATE Source text: (bit.ly/2tbp0fp) Further company coverage: