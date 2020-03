BRIEF-Bruker Corp Files For Non Timely 10-K

March 3 (Reuters) - Bruker Corp:

* BRUKER CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* BRUKER CORP - FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2019 WILL BE DELAYED PENDING COMPLETION OF THE INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

* BRUKER - FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K WILL BE DELAYED PENDING ONGOING ASSESSMENT OF IMPACT ON FINANCIAL REPORTING, INTERNAL CONTROLS

* BRUKER CORP - ANTICIPATES THAT THE FORM 10-K WILL BE FILED AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF THE INVESTIGATION

* BRUKER - IS UNABLE TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K WITHIN PRESCRIBED TIME PERIOD BECAUSE IT REQUIRES ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE THE INVESTIGATION Source text: (bit.ly/32Qf5ue) Further company coverage: