Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bruker Corp:

* BRUKER CORP SAYS IT IS POSTPONING Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2019 EARNINGS RESULTS CALL TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE ITS YEAR-END CLOSING PROCEDURES

* BRUKER CORP SAYS WILL ISSUE A PRESS RELEASE ANNOUNCING A NEW DATE AND TIME OF POSTPONED EARNINGS CALL UPON COMPLETION OF PROCEDURES