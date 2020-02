BRIEF-Bruker Says Outlook For FY 2020 Includes Organic Revenue Growth Of 4% To 5%

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Bruker Corp:

* BRUKER REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $599.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $576.8 MILLION

* BRUKER - OUTLOOK FOR FY 2020 INCLUDES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%

* PRELIMINARY FY 2020 OUTLOOK DOES NOT INCLUDE A POTENTIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON FULL YEAR RESULTS

* BRUKER - AUDIT COMMITTEE INITIATED INTERNAL PROBE INTO ALLEGATION RECEIVED RELATED TO YEAR-END CLOSE, PRIMARILY RELATING TO INCOME TAX MATTERS

* BRUKER - INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES AND CO CANNOT PREDICT ITS DURATION OR OUTCOME

