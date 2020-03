BRIEF-Brunel International Decides Not To Pay 2019 Dividends Due To Coronavirus

March 27 (Reuters) - BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV:

* PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS CURRENT BUSINESS IN LIGHT OF IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK AND RECENT VOLATILITY IN MARKETS

* TO DATE, NO MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON REVENUES HAS BEEN OBSERVED FROM COVID-19, NOR ON CASH

* WE HAVE TAKEN PRUDENT DECISION NOT TO PAY OUT 2019 DIVIDENDS

* BASED ON THE MOST RECENT PREDICTIONS ON ECONOMIC GROWTH, OR THE LACK THEREOF, WE ANTICIPATE A LOWER LEVEL OF ACTIVITIES FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2020

* WE ANTICIPATE THAT THE DACH REGION AND THE NETHERLANDS WILL BE AFFECTED WITHIN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS, AFFECTING OUR Q2 RESULTS

* CURRENT CONDITIONS AND LOW OIL PRICE WILL CAUSE DELAYS OR CANCELLATIONS OF PROJECTS

* AS A CONSEQUENCE, MOST OF OTHER REGIONS ARE LIKELY TO BE IMPACTED IN COURSE OF THIS YEAR DUE TO LACK OF NEW LARGE PROJECTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OVERALL IMPACT WILL DEPEND ON HOW FAST COVID-19 CAN BE CONTROLLED, AND HOW SOON ECONOMIES CAN START RECOVERING

* BRUNEL’S FINANCIAL POSITION REMAINS STRONG AND WE HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH AND BORROWING BASE TO DEAL WITH THESE CIRCUMSTANCES

* IN TIMES OF DECLINING ACTIVITIES, OUR CASHFLOW IS SUPPORTED BY RELEASE OF WORKING CAPITAL