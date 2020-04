BRIEF-Brunel International Q1 EBIT Down At 8 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV:

* REVENUE EXCLUDING BIS UP 6% (YOY) TO EUR 257 MILLION OVER QUARTER

* Q1 EBIT EXCLUDING BIS DOWN BY 28% (YOY) TO EUR 8 MILLION, MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN DACH REGION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON Q1 RESULTS LIMITED, MORE IMPACT IN Q2

* ON CORONAVIRUS: STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH AND BORROWING CAPACITY, ENABLING BRUNEL TO COPE WITH CURRENT CRISIS

* FORESEE REVENUE DECLINE IN COMING QUARTERS AND CHALLENGING ECONOMIC CONDITIONS IN MOST OF OUR REGIONS AND INDUSTRIES

* Q2 IS ALWAYS OUR WEAKEST QUARTER DUE TO SEASONALITY, AND WILL SIGNIFICANTLY BE AFFECTED BY IMPACT OF COVID-19

* NET CASH POSITION ONLY DECREASED TO EUR 87 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2020 (31 DECEMBER 2019: EUR 92 MILLION)