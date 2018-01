Jan 8 (Reuters) - BRUNELLO CUCINELLI:

* FY PRELIM NET REVENUES EUR 503.6 MILLION, UP 10.4 PERCENT AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES YEAR ON YEAR

* NET DEBT AT DEC-END OF EUR 16 MILLION

* CEO SAYS SEES FOR THIS YEAR DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN TERMS OF BOTH REVENUES AND PROFITS

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS “EXCELLENT” FY 2017 PROFITS

* FY PRELIM LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES UP 4.4 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)