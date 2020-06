June 11 (Reuters) - Brunner Investment Trust PLC:

* BRUNNER INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - DECLARED A FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.67P PER ORDINARY SHARE, PAYABLE ON 23 JULY 2020

* BRUNNER INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - ANTICIPATES THAT SECOND AND THIRD INTERIM DIVIDENDS WILL BE MAINTAINED AT THIS RATE

* BRUNNER INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - ANTICIPATES UNCHANGED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 6.00P WILL BE PROPOSED FOR YEAR ENDING 30 NOVEMBER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: