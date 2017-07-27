FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brunswick Corp expects revenue growth rates in 2017 in the range of 7 to 8 percent
July 27, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Brunswick Corp expects revenue growth rates in 2017 in the range of 7 to 8 percent

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp:

* Brunswick corporation : Brunswick releases second quarter 2017 earnings

* Brunswick Corp - for the second quarter of 2017, the company reported net sales of $1,352.0 million, up from $1,242.2 million a year earlier‍​

* Brunswick Corp qtrly GAAP basis diluted EPS of $1.32; adjusted EPS $1.35

* Brunswick Corp - narrowing 2017 revenue guidance and diluted EPS, as adjusted, range of $4.00 to $4.10

* Brunswick Corp - for 2017, our expectation remains that we will generate positive free cash flow in excess of $250 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.33, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brunswick Corp - expects revenue growth rates in 2017 in the range of 7 to 8 percent

* Brunswick Corp says "well-positioned to generate strong sales and adjusted earnings per share growth in 2017 and beyond" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

