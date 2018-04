BRIEF-Brunswick Corp Qtrly EPS $0.91

April 26 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp:

* QTRLY EPS OF $0.91

* FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, BRUNSWICK REPORTED NET SALES OF $1,155.4 MILLION, UP FROM $1,082.1 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.94, REVENUE VIEW $1.15 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS “OUR OUTLOOK FOR 2018 REMAINS GENERALLY CONSISTENT WITH OUR RECENTLY PROVIDED THREE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN”

* RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018

* EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH

* SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $4.78 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: