FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Brunswick Corporation agrees to acquire Lankhorst Taselaar
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 12:49 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Brunswick Corporation agrees to acquire Lankhorst Taselaar

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp:

* Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick agrees to acquire Lankhorst Taselaar, strengthening mercury marine's European P&A network

* Brunswick Corp - ‍terms of transaction were not disclosed​

* Brunswick Corp - ‍terms of transaction were not disclosed.​

* Brunswick Corp - ‍continue to target $350 million of additional revenue from P&A acquisitions by 2018​

* Brunswick Corp - ‍lankhorst Taselaar acquisition is expected to have minimal impact upon Brunswick's 2017 results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.