April 6 (Reuters) -

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION CONSIDERING PROPOSALS THAT WOULD ALLOW EU MEMBER STATES TO HELP COMPANIES THROUGH INJECTION OF EQUITY - FT

* BRUSSELS PROPOSAL FOR MEMBER STATES TO “PROVIDE FURTHER SUPPORT IN EQUITY OR HYBRID CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS” TO BUSINESSES IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS - FT Source text : on.ft.com/2Rech5k