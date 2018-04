BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.75

April 19 (Reuters) - Bryn Mawr Bank Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS OF $15.3 MILLION IN FIRST FULL QUARTER WITH ROYAL BANK, DRIVEN BY $7.1 MILLION INCREASE IN NET INTEREST INCOME AND STRONG NONINTEREST REVENUES, DECLARES $0.22 DIVIDEND

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $37.4 MILLION VERSUS $27.4 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94

* BRYN MAWR BANK - TAX-EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME FOR QUARTER WAS $37.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $7.0 MILLION OVER LINKED QUARTER

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: