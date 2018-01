Jan 11 (Reuters) - B+S BANKSYSTEME AG:

* H1 2017/18 PRELIM OPERATING PERFORMANCE OF AROUND EUR 5.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4,713 THOUSAND)

* H1 EBIT OF AROUND EUR 1.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 845 THOUSAND)