BRIEF-B&S Banksysteme Says Cannot Maintain The Current Forecast

March 13 (Reuters) - B&S Banksysteme AG:

* B&S BANKSYSTEME AG - DUE TO THE CURRENT NEGATIVE OVERALL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND THE DELAYED ORDER INTAKE FROM NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS, B + S BANKSYSTEME CANNOT MAINTAIN THE CURRENT FORECAST

* B&S BANKSYSTEME AG - CANCELLATION OF MANY EVENTS AND TRADE FAIRS AS WELL AS CUSTOMER APPOINTMENTS SUGGESTS A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON SALES AND EBIT FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20.

* B&S BANKSYSTEME AG - ONE-OFF SPECIAL DEPRECIATION OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 400 THOUSAND IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON THE INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN THE HGB

* B&S BANKSYSTEME AG - FORECAST FOR THE 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR MUST BE REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY EUR 950 THOUSAND TO AN OPERATING PERFORMANCE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 11,780 THOUSAND

* B&S BANKSYSTEME AG - A BALANCED RESULT IS EXPECTED DUE TO THE PLANNED COST SAVINGS.