April 2 (Reuters) - B&S GROUP SA:

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 RELATED DEVELOPMENTS

* WITHDRAWS ITS PROPOSAL FOR DIVIDEND PAYMENT

* REAFFIRMS THAT IT HAS A SOLID BALANCE SHEET AND SUFFICIENT CREDIT FACILITIES TO COVER ITS LIQUIDITY NEEDS

* IMPLEMENTED VARIOUS MEASURES RELATED TO WORKING CAPITAL AND COST CONTROL

* CONTINUES TO CLOSELY MONITOR DIRECTIONS BY DUTCH AND LUXEMBOURG GOVERNMENT THAT MIGHT IMPACT FORM AND/OR TIMING OF ITS AGM SCHEDULED FOR MAY 19, 2020