March 22 (Reuters) - B&S IPO BOOKRUNNER:

* B&S IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS EXPECTED TO PRICE AT EUR14.50 PER SHARE

* B&S IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS CLOSE AT 1PM UK TIME ON THURSDAY

* B&S IPO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE “COMFORTABLY OVERSUBSCRIBED” AT THE EXPECTED PRICE LEVEL