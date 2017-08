July 20 (Reuters) - BSB Bancorp Inc

* BSB Bancorp, Inc. reports second quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 40%

* Q2 earnings per share $0.43

* BSB Bancorp Inc - Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses Q2 was $13.95 million versus $11.71 million for Q2 2016 ,or a 19.1% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: