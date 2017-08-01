BRIEF-BSE gets SEBI nod to act as facilitator in non-competitive bidding in govt securities auction

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd

* BSE receives SEBI "no objection" to act as a "facilitator" in non-competitive bidding in auction of government securities and t-bills

* BSE receives SEBI "no objection" to act as a "facilitator" in non-competitive bidding in auction of government securities and t-bills Source text: [BSE, Asia’s first stock exchange and now world’s fastest exchange with the speed of 6 microseconds today got SEBI “No Objection” to act as a “Facilitator” in non-competitive bidding in the auction of Government Securities and T-Bills, through Exchange mechanism] Further company coverage: