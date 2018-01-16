FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-BSE's Unit Marketplace Tech Infra Services Signs MoU With Thomson Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd:

* BSE‘S UNIT MARKETPLACE TECH INFRA SERVICES SIGNS MOU WITH THOMSON REUTERS

* SAYS THROUGH PARTNERSHIP, BSE MEMBERS CAN AVAIL PROTRADE, I3 ALGOS, BRACKET ORDER ON MOBILE DEVICE AND DEALER TERMINAL Source text - Marketplace Tech Infra Services (MTISPL), a 100% subsidiary of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), today, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thomson Reuters, the world’s leading source of trusted answers for businesses and professionals, to offer value added services to its members. Further company coverage:

