Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bsm Technologies Inc

* BSM Technologies Inc reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* BSM Technologies Inc qtrly total revenue of $16.7 million, an increase of 27 percent compared to $13.1 million in Q3 of fiscal 2016

* BSM Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.016‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.01, revenue view C$16.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S