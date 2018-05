May 9 (Reuters) - Bsquare Corp:

* BSQUARE ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP, CEO STEPS DOWN

* BSQUARE CORP - KEVIN WALSH APPOINTED TO SERVE AS ACTING CEO

* BSQUARE CORP - BOARD CHAIRMAN ANDREW HARRIES TO TAKE ON EXPANDED RESPONSIBILITIES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* BSQUARE CORP - CEO JERRY CHASE IS STEPPING DOWN TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES, CHASE WILL ALSO BE STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS BOARD SEAT