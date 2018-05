May 11 (Reuters) -

* BSR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST FILES FINAL PROSPECTUS FOR US$135 MILLION INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* BSR REIT SAYS HAS FILED FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 13.5 MILLION TRUST UNITS OF THE REIT WHICH WILL BE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF US$10.00 PER UNIT

* BSR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE CONDITIONALLY APPROVED LISTING OF TRUST UNITS UNDER SYMBOL “HOM.U” Source text for Eikon: