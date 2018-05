BRIEF-BT CEO: business will return to growth in three years

May 10 (Reuters) - BT:

* CEO GAVIN PATTERSON SAYS TWO-THIRDS OF JOB CUTS WILL BE IN UK, ONE THIRD ABROAD

* CEO GAVIN PATTERSON SAYS TRANSFROMATION PROGRAMME WILL CREATE OXYGEN WITHIN THE BUSINESS

* CEO SAYS CONFIDENT BUSINESS WILL RETURN TO PROFIT GROWTH IN COUPLE OF YEARS, HOLDING DIVIDEND SHOWS CONFIDENCE

* CEO SAYS SETTING OUT VISION FOR NEXT FIVE YEARS, SAYS BT WILL UNDERPIN STRONG DIGITAL FUTURE FOR UK

* CEO SAYS EFFICIENCIES WON’T OFFSET REGULATORY PRESSURE IN SHORT TERM

* CEO SAYS CONFIDENT BUSINESS WILL RETURN TO GROWTH IN THREE YEARS

* CEO SAYS WILL REMAIN IN LONDON, IN SMALLER PREMISES Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)