Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bt Group Plc:

* ‍HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH PROSPECT FOR ABOUT 22,500 MANAGERS​

* ‍WILL CLOSE DEFINED BENEFIT BTPS TO MANAGERS FOR FUTURE BUILD-UP OF BENEFITS ON 31 MAY 2018​

* ‍BT IS STILL REVIEWING FEEDBACK AND WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS THIS WITH CWU BEFORE MAKING A FINAL DECISION​