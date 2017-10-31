FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BT says telecoms sector welcomes its fibre network ambitions
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 31, 2017 / 7:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-BT says telecoms sector welcomes its fibre network ambitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bt Group Plc

* ‍industry welcomes openreach ambition to build a large fttp broadband network​

* ‍first major confidential consultation led by a more independent openreach​

* ‍openreach estimates that building fttp connections all way to ten million front doors would cost in region of £3bn to £6bn​

* ‍deciding how that investment can be recovered fairly through wholesale pricing will be critical to making a commercial case work​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
