BRIEF-BT Sees Directly Charge Controlled Products Price Changes To Impact Openreach's 2018/19 Revenue, Profit In 80-120 Mln STG Range ​

Feb 23 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc:

* ‍NOTES PUBLICATION OF OFCOM‘S WHOLESALE LOCAL ACCESS REVIEW (WLA) DRAFT STATEMENT

* ‍ESTIMATES PRICE CHANGES FOR DIRECTLY CHARGE CONTROLLED PRODUCTS WILL HAVE Y-O-Y FINANCIAL IMPACT ON OPENREACH‘S REVENUE, PROFIT IN 2018/19 IN RANGE £80M - £120M​

* ”THERE WILL BE FURTHER Y-O-Y IMPACTS ON OPENREACH IN EACH OF SUCCESSIVE TWO FINANCIAL YEARS IN RANGE OF LOW TO MID TENS OF MILLIONS OF POUNDS​

* ‍ANTICIPATES FURTHER ADVERSE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON OPENREACH'S REVENUE AND PROFIT AS RESULT OF MARKET PRESSURE ON WHOLESALE PRICES OF OTHER PRODUCTS