Feb 14 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc:

* ‍BT SPORT RETAINS LIVE UK PREMIER LEAGUE RIGHTS FOR THREE MORE YEARS FROM 2019/20 SEASON​

* ‍RIGHTS WILL COST £295M PER SEASON FOR 32 GAMES.​

* ‍DEPOSIT OF £26.5M IS PAYABLE THIS MONTH FOLLOWED BY SIX INSTALMENTS OF AROUND £145M STARTING IN JULY 2019, PAYABLE EVERY SIX MONTHS UNTIL DEC 2021​

* ‍PREMIER LEAGUE AUCTION REMAINS ONGOING AND BT WILL CONTINUE TO ENGAGE WITH PREMIER LEAGUE REGARDING REMAINING RIGHTS.​