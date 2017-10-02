FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BTB announces $22 mln bought deal of trust units
#Market News
October 2, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-BTB announces $22 mln bought deal of trust units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust :

* BTB announces $22 million bought deal of trust units

* ‍REIT is finalising its due diligence to buy retail property located in quebec city region for $35.9 million excluding transaction fees​

* Agreement to issue to public, on a bought deal basis 4.84 million trust units at a price of $4.55 per unit

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to repay a portion of amounts outstanding on its acquisition line of credit

* Expected about $23.3 million of purchase price for retail property deal will be financed by new mortgage on property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
