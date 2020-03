March 26 (Reuters) - BTC Health Ltd:

* MATERIAL IMPACT ON DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES HAS NOT BEEN EXPERIENCED TO DATE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* HOWEVER BTC RECOGNISES UNCERTAINTY OF COVID-19 IMPACT ON GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN HALF YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON 18 FEB

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL CHANGES IN UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE OF BIO101

* CONFIRMS GUIDANCE OF REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 2020, IN RANGE OF $660K-$720K