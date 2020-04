April 20 (Reuters) - Btg Hotels Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2019 NET PROFIT UP 3.3% Y/Y AT 885.0 MILLION YUAN ($125.12 million)

* SAYS IT SEES Q1 NET LOSS AT 500-542 MILLION YUAN VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 74.0 MILLION YUAN

* SAYS MEASURES TAKEN TO PREVENT AND CONTROL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC HAS SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO ITS Q1 PERFORMANCE Source text in Chinese: reurl.cc/Kk0dl9 ; reurl.cc/exDGyb Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0730 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)