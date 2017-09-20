BRIEF-BTG ordered to pay damages of $55.8 mln to Wellstat Therapeutics

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Btg Plc
* a memorandum opinion has been issued against btg in its previously announced litigation with wellstat therapeutics corporation
* court has found that btg has breached distribution agreement and that wellstat is entitled to damages of $55.8m plus interest and costs.
* is surprised and disappointed by opinion and is considering options, which include appealing ruling and level of damages awarded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)