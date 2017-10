BRIEF-BTG Plc reiterates full year product sales guidance

Oct 5 (Reuters) - BTG PLC:

* ‍GROUP REITERATES ITS PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR

* ‍SPECIALTY PHARMACEUTICALS IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS AT CER IN FY, WEIGHTED AS EXPECTED TO FIRST HALF.​

* ‍“DELIVERED A GOOD PERFORMANCE IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR, WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT CER 1 PRODUCT SALES GROWTH”​

* ‍CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING APPEALING RULING AND LEVEL OF DAMAGES AWARDED REGARDING LITIGATION WITH WELLSTAT THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION​