Nov 14 (Reuters) - BTG PLC:

* THAT AFTER 10 YEARS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) AT BTG, ROLF SODERSTROM IS TO STEP DOWN AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY​

* ‍INTENDS TO APPOINT DUNCAN KENNEDY TO SUCCEED ROLF AS CFO ON 1 JANUARY 2018​

* ‍ROLF WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL COMPLETION OF A SMOOTH HANDOVER TO DUNCAN, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE CONCLUDED BY 31 MARCH 2018​